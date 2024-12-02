Inside Secure completes the acquisition of Meontrust

Meontrust has developed an authentication, identification and authorization technology called MePIN that applies to financial, insurance, retail and telecom markets. The solution authenticates a user with a tap, PIN, fingerprint or face recognition, depending on the service provider. It runs on all major operating systems and can serve small to very large customers. The MePIN solution is provided as an on-premise deployment or as a cloud-based service with customers paying on a subscription or “pay-per-use” basis.

Meontrust’s authentication functionalities enable banks to meet the authentication requirements for all online payments imposed by the European Union by 2018. These include PSD2 (Payment Services Directive) and GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation).