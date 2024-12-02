INSIDE Secure achieves Visa Ready approval

MatrixHCE, a software-based banking and payment solution, protects sensitive data on mobile devices while allowing banks to market their brands. It permits mobile phones to be used as payment cards (credit, debit or prepaid) in the retail environment and supports key features such as transaction logging, receipts, biometric authentication and token processing.

INSIDE Secure provides embedded security solutions. Global companies rely on INSIDE Secure’s mobile security and secure transaction offerings to protect critical assets including connected devices, content, services, identity and transactions.