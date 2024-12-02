InnoValor gets new ISO/IEC 27701 privacy certificate

ReadID is an NFC-based mobile identity verification solution, based on government-issued identity documents with contactless RFID chips and NFC-capable smartphones. Whereas the ISO/IEC 27001 certificate provides a baseline security for our ReadID customers, the new ISO/IEC 27701 certificate brings it to a next level by adding data privacy specific extensions to it.

InnoValor’s ISO/IEC 27701 certification demonstrates that the company has implemented Privacy Information Management System in the form of an extension to our ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System.

InnoValor serves banking institutions like ING, Rabobank and Den Norske Bank, trust service providers including SK ID Solutions and Digidentity, but also organisations like The Dutch police and the UK Government for the EU settlement scheme, a global successful remote identity verification immigration programme.