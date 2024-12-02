InnoValor certified through a security certification package





InnoValor has extended its baseline ISO27001 security with three additional certifications: ISO/IEC 27701 for Privacy Management, eIDAS module for Qualified Trust Service Providers (digital signatures), and eIDAS electronic identification (eID) at assurance level High. All certifications have been assessed by the German/Austrian auditor TÜV.

Through their new eIDAS regulation compliancy, InnoValor eliminates a part of the customers’ audit responsibility.

InnoValor’s eIDAS electronic identification module certification helps customers to comply with sector-specific identification and authentication requirements under legislations such as KYC, AML, and PSD2.