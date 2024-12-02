InMyBag partners Featurespace for mobile fraud protection

Featurespace’s machine learning ARIC platform detects anomalies in individual behaviour for fraud and risk management. The ARIC platform will be integrated into InMyBag’s system to identify and block online fraud at both the point of application and claim.

InMyBag provides its members with same-day replacement for devices such as laptops and phones, as well as enterprise-grade data recovery.

Featurespace is a provider of adaptive behavioural analytics technology and services with specialities in fraud prediction and prevention. For more information about Featurespace, please check out a detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.

InMyBag is a recovery service for mobile professionals that protects mobile devices from loss, theft and damage.