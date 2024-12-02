Inkscreen offers solution for security and control over sensitive data

CAPTOR is a secure mobile data capture technology for enterprise data to give organizations the option to safely govern their mobile data while efficiently managing their mobile content environment, even when there is no enterprise mobility management (EMM) technology deployed.

With CAPTOR, mobile users can securely capture and share their business content with other apps, other users, or even back them up to a secure corporate database for secure archiving and ongoing enterprise content management.

CAPTORs mobile content security and governance capabilities help organizations to assure compliance with regulatory guidelines with features including secure capture, encrypted storage, secure content exchange, digital watermarks, end user captioning, and automated collection of metadata.

The solution is also a good fit for Bring Your Own Device situations. All media files and document scans are captured in CAPTORs secure client-side container app, enabling the organization to control and audit sharing, edits, deletions, and privilege changes such as when an employee departs the company or loses their device.

Inkscreen provides enterprise-ready mobile applications to manage and control sensitive content captured on mobile devices.