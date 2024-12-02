Ingo Payments and Sardine launch risk-managed instant account funding

This new offering, paired with Ingo’s check funding solution, provides issuers with a comprehensive system for secure and fast account funding across checks, cards, and ACH.





In today’s financial landscape, issuers must balance the need for fraud prevention with the need for swift and efficient account funding. Traditional methods like ACH are often slow and risky, leading to unfunded accounts and increased acquisition costs. Card funding, while quicker, is highly vulnerable to fraud, prompting many issuers to reduce or eliminate this option.

The collaboration between Ingo Payments and Sardine seeks to address these concerns by enabling instant card and ACH funding, supported by real-time fraud detection and prevention. By leveraging both companies' extensive fraud data and AI-powered risk analysis, the solution generates real-time risk scores, helping issuers make quick, informed decisions while minimising exposure to fraud. The optional zero-liability fraud guarantee further protects issuers from any fraud-related losses.





Ingo Payments and Sardine help issuers overcome the challenge of unfunded accounts, reduce acquisition costs, and drive greater customer engagement by offering instant, secure, and risk-managed funding options from day one. The solution is now commercially available.





About the companies

Ingo Payments enables banks, fintechs, and enterprise brands to deliver innovative financial experiences through its bank-grade, compliance-first Embedded Finance platform. Complete with money mobility capabilities, built on top of a modern money stack, the platform provides the foundation for account funding, transfers, mobile deposits, payouts, digital wallets, bank account creation, card issuing, PFM, and rewards solutions across a wide range of industries and use cases.





Sardine’s real-time fraud prevention and compliance platform applies device intelligence, behavior biometrics, and machine learning to protect every step of the customer journey – from onboarding to payments and logins. Sardine enables organisations worldwide to rapidly detect and stop identity fraud, payment fraud, account takeovers, social engineering scams, fraud rings, money laundering and advanced bot attacks.