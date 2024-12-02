



At the time of the announcement, Ingenico was the first company to receive EMVCo approval for the Book C8 contactless kernel on the AXIUM DX8000 payment terminal. The kernel, which was tested in collaboration with Fime, Ingenico’s technology laboratory and tool provider, is set to improve security capabilities for the payment industry globally.











The C8 Kernel standard

By working with Fime, Ingenico simplified the testing and certification process, allowing the company to get EMVCo approved for the C8 contactless kernel. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Fime underlined that their company’s testing solutions, enabled by its cloud-based platform, optimised the process of getting Ingenico approved, ensuring a more reliable journey to authorisation. In addition, the partnership supports the security and efficiency of contactless payments, advancing the industry with the C8 Kernel specification.

Moreover, the strategic agreement with Fime further advances Ingenico’s commitment to simplify and optimise contactless payment acceptance via the new C8 Kernel standards, which includes security features such as support for cryptographic algorithms using Elliptic Curves (ECC) to ensure the authenticity of a payment card, encryption of sensitive information, and Relay Resistance Protocol, which prevents attacks where the customer payment information is used to make a payment at another merchant. In addition to these capabilities, the EMV Book C8 Contactless Kernel standard is royalty-free, which could support the rapid adoption of this technology.

At the same time, the new kernel can cohabit with all other Level 2 contactless kernels available on the market, with it being set to be gradually introduced and supported worldwide. The technology is projected to augment existing solutions by minimising the number of kernels that require updating and maintaining.

