Ingenico rolls out AI-powered fraud solution from Fraugster

The new solution leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology developed by the payment security startup to identify and separate fraudulent transactions from legitimate ones. This enables a new fraud protection insurance model, which means fraud is reduced to zero for merchants. If any fraudulent transactions slip through the solution, the costs are absorbed by Fraugster, according to the company’s press release.

As a global Payment Service Provider, Ingenico not only processes online and mobile payments, but also provides value-added services to optimize merchants’ financial flow. The new fraud solution offers merchants a choice of two products that each target a side of the risk management coin. First, the Fraud Free Product covers CNP losses for merchants who have high chargeback rates; the second is called Fraud Free+ and besides covering chargeback losses, it also increases their acceptance rates by accepting more good customers.

For more information about Ingenico ePayments, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.