Ingenico partners with Cybersource





Following this announcement, the collaboration between the companies is expected to develop a global unified commerce platform service, which will be launched in the region of Asia Pacific first, followed by other areas around the world in the near future.

The partnership also integrated the AXIUM application, which was developed by Ingenico on the Cybersource open payment platform. In addition, the strategic deal will deliver an efficient, ready-to-use commerce tool in order to authorise in-store card transaction procedures, across multiple geographic areas, all in one platform.







More information on the partnership

AXIUM, Ingenio’s versatile payment acceptance service, was designed to feature advanced and secure smart Pont-of-Sale (POS) terminals powered by Android, along with other business applications and features. The product also offers robust security and comprehensive client support. Its application was developed on Cybersource’s platform and is portable across different and safe AXIUM devices, aiming to make it easier to scale without going through the lengthy certification procedures for each device.

Cybersource represents a part of Visa Acceptance Solutions, which gives it the possibility to access on-demand pre-integrated global scale services on an open acceptance platform. This connectivity hub also delivers acquirers, Independent Service Providers (ISVs), as well as merchants access to the building blocks they need in order to develop commerce experiences that could scale their businesses. In addition, it will prioritise meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of its customers, while also remaining compliant with the requirements of the local industry.

At the same time, the partnership between Ingenico and Cybersource will reduce the costs and complexities of technical integrations, as well as provide omnichannel capabilities and increase speed to market. As many acquirers spend most of their resources maintaining an in-house platform that processes transaction authorisation flows and POS device certification, the solution is expected to eliminate the need for a separate platform. Furthermore, it will enable acquirers to focus on card clearance and settlement with real-time transaction visibility, and data analytics. It will also give the possibility to expand to new merchant segments by using both companies’ ecosystems and investing in options that will drive development and growth in the future.

When it comes to ISVs providing value-added products, the API-drive solution of this platform is expected to offer them a simple and secure way of integrating payment services into their business applications. At the same time, customers will be enabled to leverage a list of acquires that are already integrated with the platform in order to extend the scalability of their business across multiple geographies. For the future, the partnership aims to extend to Ingenico’s Tap-to-Phone technology with Cybersource integration, focusing on enabling new payment use cases.



