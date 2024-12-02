Ingenico Group brings biometric point of sale in Ghana

The company aims to achieve this through a partnership it has developed with Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPSS) to extend electronic transactions. As part of its financial inclusion strategy, GhIPSS, a subsidiary of the Bank of Ghana, launched the biometric smart card banking and retail system to promote cashless financial services.

GhIPSS, jointly with Rural Financial Institutions and Agent Networks, deployed the Ingenico Group biometry smart terminal. One single device will provide banking, retail and value-added services based on a biometric card which requires the holder’s fingerprint for authentication.

About 6,000 smart terminals have been deployed in Ghana to enable payment, salary disbursement, cash out, bill payment as well as other financial services by simply using fingerprints for authentication.