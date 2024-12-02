Ingenico Enterprise Retail, 3C Payment partnership to boost security for merchants

The partnership aims to bring to market two new terminal solutions which process payments through the 3C Integra Payment Gateway with Ingenico’s DESK/5000 & MOVE/5000 payment terminal devices. The new payment terminal solutions are in line with the latest security requirements for PCI-PTS 5.x and Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) with the Telium Tetra Native T3 OS developed directly to 3C Payment’s proprietary Integra gateway platform.

The DESK/5000 solution is dedicated to luxury hotels and retailers where international customers who want to pay in their currency of choice and can opt for Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC). The solution will also support a wide range of international payment methods including Alipay & We Chat Pay, which reaches Chinese customers both home and abroad. The MOVE/5000 solution is designed for intensive use within Hospitality environments at Hotels, Bars and Restaurants and supports Pay@Table functionality such as quick recall of open checks & split bill capability.

Both Ingenico and 3C Payment will continue to work together to develop P2PE integrated products that enhance mutual business opportunities and ultimately cover more vertical markets.