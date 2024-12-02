Ingenico and Intel enter strategic agreement

The company has achieved the first implementation of the Intel Data Protection Technology for Transactions solution into Ingenico mobile POS.

Intel DPT for Transactions is designed to secure both financial and consumer data from the moment a transaction is initiated. Combining the Ingenico mobile solution and the mobile tablet delivers a strong connectivity channel between the cash register and the payment terminal and prevents security breaches.

Ingenico Group is a global provider of solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world’s largest payment acceptance network, the company delivers payment solutions with a local, national and international scope.