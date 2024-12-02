ING Netherlands launches voice biometrics payment system

Over 100,000 ING Netherlands’ customers already use the virtual assistant in the mobile app powered by Nuance, called Inge, to do tasks such as check their bank balance or issue payments within the app. The feedback provided by customers has been used to further develop the functions, and as of today, it will be possible to initiate payments using either voice biometrics (on iOS and Android phones) or fingerprint recognition (on iOS phones with Touch ID). Nuance Communications also provides the natural language understanding (NLU) technology that enables mobile voice banking in the ING mobile banking app.

Inge, which is ING’s version of Nuance’s Nina, delivers a conversational experience to customers that enables a bank-free experience controlled by the sound of their voice. Customers can now also log in and confirm bank transfers using voice biometrics technology.

Nuance Communications is a provider of voice and language solutions for businesses and consumers around the world.