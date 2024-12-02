ING Direct Australia selects INFORM solution for secure payment processing

RiskShield will support the Australia’s New Payment Platform (NPP) requirements and XML message types. The solution will help the bank to detect unusual financial activities using artificial intelligence and intuitive rule management controls. RiskShield uses live feeds such as payment details, channel characteristics and web anomalies and compare the data with the customer’s historical behavior to verify the legitimacy of payments.

INFORM is a global provider of claims process optimization, workflow automation, compliance and fraud management solutions.