ING Bank and USAA join FIDO Alliance board of directors

ING Bank of the Netherlands is a global financial institution with a strong European customer base. Its 53,000 employees offer retail and commercial banking services to customers in over 40 countries. ING is currently the number one diversified financials company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. As their commitment to FIDO authentication illustrates, ING Bank is focused on empowering people and organizations to stay a step ahead in life and in business.

USAA is a family of companies that provide insurance, banking, investments, retirement products and advice to 10.9 million current and former members of the US military and their families. As a enterprise in multifactor authentication and committed to developing solutions for its members, USAA supports the global FIDO standards because they enable advanced security and consumer choice.

The FIDO Alliance was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords. The FIDO Alliance is changing the nature of authentication with standards for authentication that define an open set of mechanisms that reduce reliance on passwords.