Informatica introduces data security intelligence software

Informatica Secure@Source enables enterprises to take a data-centric approach to information security by enabling organizations to identify and visualize sensitive data wherever it resides, inside or outside of the corporate perimeter.

With this focus, organizations can boost their data breach resiliency and achievement of global privacy and audit initiatives. Key to data security intelligence is sensitive data proliferation analysis, understanding where applications create sensitive information in databases and how that information is proliferated to other data stores for use by line-of-business applications, cloud services and mobile applications.