INFORM, Rabobank extend alliance for worldwide fraud prevention and risk management solution

RiskShield offers Rabobank a visual interface to develop, maintain, and analyze fraudulent activity. Rabobank is already using RiskShield to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions in many areas, such as Internet banking, domestic and international payment transfers, card and ATM transactions as well as for payment integrity monitoring and PEP identification and sanction screening.

Rabobank Group is a Netherlands based, international financial services provider operating on the basis of cooperative principles with a predominant focus on providing all finance services in the domestic market.

INFORM develops and markets software systems to optimize business processes. More than 1000 companies worldwide benefit from optimization software systems by INFORM in industries such as transport logistics, airport resource management, production planning, payment & card fraud management and insurance claim optimization.