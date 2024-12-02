INFORM files patent infringement suit

In this legal case, INFORM claims that intellectual property technology infringe the European patent EP 1 208 541. INFORM’s aims is to prohibit the future sale of such software products and to recover any damages from the past. A nullity suit has been filed against the patent.

INFORM has been a pioneer of progressive solutions for many years and has made substantial investments in research and development. The company develops and markets software systems to optimize business processes. More than 1000 companies worldwide benefit from optimization software systems by INFORM in industries such as transport logistics, airport resource management, production planning, payment & card fraud management and insurance claim optimization.