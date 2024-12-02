Infor, Merchant Link to secure the hospitality industry

As per the agreement, the two companies will provide hoteliers with security through tokenization and Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) for credit card swipes on the HMS Mobile Check in application.

Via this integration, Infor Hospitality Management System (HMS) customers are expected to have more confidence that their systems are protected and guest data is safe from potential security threats and data breaches.

Cardholder data is captured and replaced with tokens that are stored inside the Infor HMS system, CRM records. In all subsequent communications, the credit card is referenced using the token. This helps ensure that the primary account number is never exposed in the system. By removing cardholder data from the hoteliers system and storing it in a vault, the data is able to reside away from the business and from hackers.

Merchant Link is a provider of cloud-based payment gateway and data security solutions, removing the risk of payments for more than 300,000 hotel, restaurant and retail locations.

