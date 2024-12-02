InfoCredit Group and AU10TIX enter strategic alliance

As per the agreement, AU10TIX BOS will enable InfoCedit Group to offer its clients online ID fraud protection and KYC compliance. AU10TIX BOS replaces and augments manual examination and data entry with an automated process of document image auto-recognition, content extraction and 3-way authentication. No data entry is required from customers, who need to send an image of their ID document taken with a common device such as smartphone camera, tablet camera or home scanner.

Infocredit Group is a global provider of credit and business information products and services for over 40 years.

AU10TIX, a subsidiary of ICTS International, deals with the authentication and digitization of identifying documents including passports, identity cards, driving licenses and other complementary identifying documents. The company specializes in implementing hardware and software based applications used for scanning, identifying, content retrieval, authentication and validation of identifying documents.