InfoComply, Acuant team up for protection and personal data processing





InfoComply addresses pain points related to data belonging to individuals, and helps corporations reduce the time to compliance with GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and other upcoming global regulations, while empowering consumers and protecting brand reputation. Through the partnership, InfoComply will use Acuant’s AssureID and FaceID identity verification solutions to reduce privacy request handling times by legal teams with huge cost savings.

Acuant’s AssureID and FaceID solutions for fast multi-factor authentication facilitate customer experiences and mitigate fraud. AssureID’s patented tech authenticates IDs by applying over 50 forensic and biometric tests in seconds. With Acuant’s automated verification, companies eliminate manual errors and speed up the document inspection process. As an additional layer of security, Acuant FaceID performs biometric facial recognition and liveness detection with a liveness test to prevent identity theft and fraud.

Moreover, iDatachoice is a global repository of trust/privacy centres for organisations, helping consumers find relevant privacy policy information to support informed data choices with organisations having access to their data. Using the data privacy platform, individuals can now find out how an organisation is processing their data or if there was any data breach. A one-stop website allows consumers to find any company privacy policy, file requests to multiple companies at the same time, and track requests to completion.