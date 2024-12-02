Infinite Peripherals, Voltage Security partner for mobile payment data protection

Under the agreement, IPC has integrated the Voltage SecureData Payments solution to enable customers that use IPC’s Linea Pro 5 and Infinea Tab M to gain access to Voltage’s encryption system that protects data and neutralizes malware threats in retail payment data flows that are a top industry concern.

With Voltage SecureData Payments, merchants gain access to an encryption solution that uses stateless key management, which eliminates the cumbersome process of encryption key injection on the Linea Pro 5 and Infinea Tab M. Instead, transactions are encrypted using a randomly generated key that is regularly rotated within the Linea Pro 5 or Infinea Tab M devices.

Voltage Security provides data-centric encryption and key management solutions to combat security threats.

In recent news, USAePay, a payment gateway solution, has rolled out a new mobile payment application serving US-based mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) device provider Infinite Peripherals (IPC) mobile peripheral devices.

