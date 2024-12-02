The partnership comes in the context of Secureworks’ goals to provide solutions specifically designed to protect their clients’ digital assets and data. At the same time, Infinios aims to build on its existing standards while improving its cybersecurity capabilities. Specifically, Infinios is well aware of the increasing risks of cybercrime as well as the need to support cybersecurity solutions that can keep up with evolving tactics.

Infinios has decided to implement advanced unified threat detection and response solutions to improve visibility across its infrastructure, optimise its detection capabilities, and streamline alerts and investigations. The company’s cybersecurity needs were addressed via a collaboration with Secureworks Taegis ManagedXDR.

Through this collaboration, the platform’s agent provided EDR for endpoint, network, firewalls, AWS integrations, Azure, and Office365 to improve Infinios’ visibility across its cloud infrastructure. Moreover, Taegis ManagedXDR supported easier integrations with other systems using XDR GraphQL APIs to enable Infinios to create its own custom integrations.

Collaborative investigations were also enabled, which means that Infinios’ teams gained the ability to share notes, analyse events, and track alert statuses. Taegis ManagedXDR supports faster responses and simplified alerts that help internal teams to analyse the scope of alerts across multiple entities and answer questions about risks based on the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

In the company press release, Infinios representatives emphasised their commitment to providing flexible and secure digital financial services. In this context, they also talked about the importance of securing their platform and customer data via proactive steps. In essence, Infinios’ partnership with Secureworks and the implementation of its Taegis ManagedXDR platform aims to improve the former’s cybersecurity capabilities and ensure better protection against cyber threats.

Other noteworthy developments from Infinios

Infinios is a Bahrain-based fintech that aims to help digital businesses thrive while supporting the growth of digital commerce and the development of superior digital financial services experiences through the provision of innovative, robust and compliant technology solutions.

In March 2023, Infinios partnered with Mastercard to expedite the digitisation of B2B travel payments between buyers and suppliers with the launch of a wholesale programme.

Following this partnership, the introduction of the Mastercard Wholesale Program within the region helped increase liquidity for travel suppliers such as travel agencies through improved transaction flexibility, transparency, and security.