Infinidat launches enhanced data recovery capabilities to protect companies against ransomware attacks

According to the company, their InfiniGuard CyberRecovery solution addresses the threat of ransomware, a malicious intrusion into the data centres of enterprises and cloud service providers. When ransomware takes data hostage, it can destroy backup copies of data, steal credentials, and leak stolen information.

The solution aims to protect the backup itself through its transparent protection functionality, which is a new-generation approach to defending against ransomware and other cyber threats. InfiniGuard offers immutable snapshots using WORM (write once read many) technology, ensuring that copies of data cannot be deleted, encrypted, or changed.