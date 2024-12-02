Infineon launches security controllers for mobile devices and wearables

As part of the SOLID FLASH-based SLE 97 family, the new Infineon products provide a memory capacity of up to 1.5MB. The new products address new functionalities in mobile devices and wearables, such as fingerprint authentication and NFC-based online payments, which require a higher memory capacity to store biometric data or encryption keys on the security controller.

Standard features such as 32KB RAM and crypto-coprocessors for both symmetric and asymmetric keys are available on all platforms, while an additional 2kByte of internal cache helps boost the system performance to accommodate applications such as fingerprint match-on-card.