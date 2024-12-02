Industry experts unveil Guaranteed Fraud Protection platform

CertifID uses proprietary digital device analysis and knowledge-based authentication sequencing and provides a guarantee up to USD 500,000. The platform is designed to confirm the true identities of people and expose fraud so that all parties to the transaction are protected. CertifID’s proprietary technology verifies the identity of an individual (such as a participating escrow officer, buyer, or seller) as well as bank account credentials, enabling those involved in a real estate transaction to transfer funds securely.

CertifID’s patent-pending technology harnesses billions of digital records and Internet metadata to confirm the identity of an individual and the used device in the course of the transaction. Once the identity has been established, bank account information is shared, credentialed, and confirmed by the person who will be receiving funds from a real estate transaction.

According to the owners, Thomas Cronkright and Lawrence Duthler, CertifID was born out of a need to prevent another fraud from happening to them. The founders experienced a wire fraud that affected their title agency in 2015, costing them USD 180,000.