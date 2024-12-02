Industry bodies join forces to boost biometrics adoption in digital services

According to André Delaforge, Head of Communication Advisory Committee, Natural Security Alliance, the organizations will discuss the use of biometrics in digital services with a specific focus on critical issues which are not always sufficiently addressed, including questions relating to implementation, evaluation and security.

The Natural Security Alliance is a global community of preeminent companies dedicated to accelerating the adoption and ongoing development of Natural Security Technology based solutions. Natural Security Alliances biometric authentication standard enables users to access the full range of electronic services (e.g. online and in-store payments, cash withdrawals, online banking, FIDO services, identity management) with the guarantee that they will retain full control of their biometric data and that their privacy will be protected.

The international Biometrics Institute was founded in July 2001 responding to an industry need for an impartial forum for sharing knowledge and information about biometrics.

Mobey Forum, the global industry association empowering banks and other financial institutions to lead in the future of mobile financial services, has championed the use of biometric authentication through its Biometrics Workgroup.