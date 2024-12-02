Indue, BioCatch offer behavioural biometrics powered fraud detection

Indue’s network of financial institutions, retailers, and non-profits is enabled through this partnership to leverage BioCatch’s technology towards the protection of their customers against fraud attacks and cybercrime.

To detect fraud and identity theft, BioCatch analyses a user’s physical and cognitive digital behaviour, distinguishing between genuine users and cybercriminals, while simultaneously improving customer experience. Its category-defining behavioural biometrics technology is used to offer protection against online banking fraud amongst other types of criminal activity, such as social engineering voice scams, to financial institutions, their clients, and their clients’ assets. Indue’s network of customers will thus have the means to offer their users a digital experience that aims to empower safety and trust between financial institutions and their customers.

User behaviour is monitored throughout the account lifecycle with BioCatch’s solutions, from origination and continuously throughout each online session, identifying risk through means of analysing actions ranging from mouse movements and typing cadence, to interaction with the screen. BioCatch identifies and alerts the bank to genuine or fraudulent behaviour, as it leverages AI to deliver a risk score, the technology ensuring that banking customers have a secure digital experience.

BioCatch representatives have stated in the press release that there is a need for technologies that offer strong fraud protection with minimal disruption to users, a need following the increase in the number of digital banking services consumers. The partnership will enable Indue to grasp the value of fraud protection analytics technologies when it comes to enhancing safety, security, and trust of customer’s online transactions and digital banking; Indue representatives have stated that the integration of advanced biometric technology into their payment solutions is an important solution to detect and prevent fraud, as well as to mitigate the impact of social engineering scams.











Indue, BioCatch product offering and range

Indue is an Australian Mutuals owned Approved Deposit-taking Institution (ADI); it has been issuing cards since 1992 and has more than 50 years’ experience in the payment industry. Developing payments technology, it is a principal member of Visa, MasterCard and eftpos, an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) holder, which enables it to deal in non-cash payment and deposit products, and reporting entity pursuant to Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Counter-Terrorism Financing (CTF) legislation. An Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) regulated ADI, Indue provides to its clients: compliance, governance, programme oversight, and financial soundness.

BioCatch is an Israel-based behavioural biometrics provider, a technology that uses machine learning to analyse an online user’s physical and cognitive digital behaviour to protect individuals online. Its solutions are aimed at fighting fraud, driving digital transformation, and accelerating business growth; its Client Innovation Board, an industry-led initiative including American Express, Barclays, Citi Ventures, and National Australia Bank, enables BioCatch to work on identifying ways to use the attributes of behaviour for fraud prevention.





