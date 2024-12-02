IndiSoft selects Bluefin for integrated payments, PayConex P2PE

Under the terms of the alliance, IndiSoft clients using the company’s RxOffice platform will have access to Bluefin’s PayConex payment processing platform which includes tokenization and transparent redirect security features, as well as Bluefin’s PayConexTM point-to-point encryption (P2PE) solution.

PayConex P2PE encrypts credit and debit card data in a point of entry device, ensuring that clear-text cardholder data does not reach the merchant’s POS systems and networks where it could be exposed to malware.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a cloud-based provider of integrated payment technologies to independent software vendors (ISVs), SaaS providers and US and Canadian merchants through the PayConex payment platform. Bluefin’s platform powers payments including mobile, tokenization, end-to-end encryption (E2EE) and transparent redirect.

