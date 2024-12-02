Indian travel agency partners CyberSource for payment authentication

Under the terms of the alliance, Via.com will leverage CyberSource Decision Manager to upgrade its payment authentication process for card payments. With CyberSource Decision Manager, Via.com will be able to pinpoint fraud with less manual intervention. This is achieved by screening inbound orders against data and correlations from more than 60 billion transactions processed by Visa and CyberSource annually. The transaction data is supplemented by 260 validation and correlation tests.

Online travel agencies are growing in importance and are experiencing fast growth globally, especially those from emerging markets such as China and India. It was also found that over the past five years, online travel agency (OTA) websites were responsible for one-third, or USD 21.3 billion, of all online hotel bookings. This is a reflection of the importance of OTAs in the travel distribution and reservation chain. With increasing pressure on margins, companies that implement streamlined fraud management practices can enable a higher number of successful transactions and thus improve their customers payment experience.

Via.com currently serves more than 40 million customers worldwide and has more than 40,000 travel partners in Brazil, India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore.

CyberSource, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Visa, is a payment management company. Over 400,000 businesses worldwide use CyberSource and Authorize.Net brand solutions to process online payments and streamline fraud management.

