Indian telcos, banks specify deadlines for linking users accounts with Aadhaar

The direction comes in the light of the notification messages telecom companies and banks send to customers announcing them on freezing their SIMs and bank accounts if not linked to Aadhaar numbers. An Indian authority said that any such message must clearly specify that the deadline for updating the users’ account with Aadhaar numbers for banks should be December 31, 2017 and for phones February 6, 2018.

Furthermore, the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to receive benefits of government schemes has been extended until March 31, 2018 for those who do not have the 12-digit unique biometric identification number and are willing to enrol for it.

Nevertheless, according to The Week, some petitioners in the top court have termed the linking of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) number with bank accounts and mobile numbers as “illegal and unconstitutional”.