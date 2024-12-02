Indian government encourages use of Aadhaar authentication with mobile app

The mAadhaar app has seen more than 1 million downloads since its launch in July 2017. According to government, the new authentication method will fix the issue of poor mobile networks and signals that causes delays in the delivery of OTP to the registered mobile number.

The mAadhaar app will have a time-based OTP (TOTP), so that users do not have to wait for the OTP to arrive on their mobile. A TOTP will always be available on the app on the mobile phone for 30 seconds before being refreshed to a new number, according to Business Today. Currently, mAadhaar is available only Android.