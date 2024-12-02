Indian financial services company suffers cyber attack

The company, which offers a broad range of financial services including equities and commodity trading under holding company Religare Enterprises, added for Reuters that the attack was of “medium severity”, and its systems, operations and sensitive client information were secure and unaffected.

Still, it was unclear what type of disruption had hit Religare. A company spokesman declined to give more specific details, and said the company continued to assess the situation, the online publication continues. Three company sources from different units of Religare told Reuters the cyberattack had affected servers on Monday, July 17, and that at least some of the internal IT systems at the brokerage had been shut down.

Furthermore, some staff had lost access to computer systems as technical teams worked to fix the problem, these sources added.