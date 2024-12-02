Indian cybercrime registers 300% rise since 2013

According to the statistics provided by the Mumbai police, cases of hacking, phishing and Nigerian fraud have risen to 36 in 2014 until October from the nine registered during the same period in 2013. While 136 cybercrime offences were registered in the city in 2013 until October, for 2014 the number is 418.

Usually, the victim first receives an e-mail or an SMS. The message states that the recipients mobile phone number or e-mail was selected in a lucky draw and that she/he is entitled to win millions either in GBP or USD. The e-mail also contains a contact number for claiming the money. The fraudsters then demand money on various pretexts, such as customs clearance or conversion from foreign to Indian currency. They also provide bank account numbers in which the money has to be deposited.

Phishing is the act of sending an e-mail to a user falsely claiming to be an established legitimate enterprise in an attempt to scam the user into surrendering private information that will be used for identity theft is called phishing. The e-mail directs the user to visit a website where they are asked to update personal information, such as passwords, and credit card, social security and bank account numbers.