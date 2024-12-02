Indian companies to approach new cybersecurity solutions

According to Siddharth Deshpande, principal research analyst at Gartner, Indian organisations are expected to increase the spend on detection and response from 10% of the overall security spend at present to 60% over the next three to five years.

Also, based on a report released by Gartner, enterprise security spending on hardware, software and services in India is expected to reach USD 1.12 billion by the year end, up 10.6% from USD 1.01 billion in 2015.

Preventive steps imply deploying defence measures such as firewalls and antivirus software and services along with educating employees on cybersecurity and potential cyber threats. On the other hand, detection and response involve simulating and analysing attacks that have happened in the industry, dissecting the tactics and motivation of attackers, and taking actions to prevent the anticipated attack.

Detection and response approaches also entail advanced capabilities such as predictive analytics although it still remains a small subset of the entire process.