Indian biometrics market registers boost

According to a report conducted by 6Wresearch, the Indian biometrics market registered annual shipments of more than 350,000 units with single-modal biometric devices capturing around 74% share of the entire Indian market.

Findings reveal more than 40 vendors to have shipped biometric devices. Also, the usage of biometric systems is restricted to only a few sectors with little chances of their demand to increase across many more verticals, such as airlines, banking and financial services, travel and transport, government, healthcare, consumer electronics and retail over the coming quarters.

The study shows a possibility for the demand for biometric devices to accelerate with the introduction of biometric authentication systems in government pilot schemes such as the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA).