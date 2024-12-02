Indian Bank integrates video KYC facility





The initiative would dispense with the need for a personal visit to any branch of the bank to complete the physical verification process in place. Developed in conjunction with Gieom Business Solutions, it should simplify the subsequent steps and deliver the cheque book and ATM card to the registered address of a customer.

Customers can proceed to deposit the minimum balance through offline or online route and transact using the ATM card and mobile banking after completing the initiation procedures.

The pre-requisites to avail the Video KYC facility are a valid mobile number, e-mail, PAN Card, Aadhaar number (linked with mobile number), and access to a computer equipped with camera and a microphone facility.

The process validates the applicant's credentials from multiple sources like a bank representative initiated video-call, information from UIDAI, and OTP for registration of the mobile number.