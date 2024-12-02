India reports a 40 percent cybercrime increase

According to Home Ministry statistics, more than 71,780 cyber frauds were reported in 2013, while in 2012, 22,060 such cases were reported. This number has increase sharply in 2014 with more than 62,189 incidents of cyber frauds were reported.

The Indian government has set up an expert group to chalk out strategies for tackling of cybercrime. The five-member expert study group will prepare a road map for effectively tackling cybercrime in the country and give suitable recommendations on all its facets.

The report stated that transmission of unauthorized contents, credit card and banking frauds are the widespread cybercrimes faced globally. Other cases include spam, phishing, scanning, malicious code and website intrusions. Cyber-attacks originated from a number of countries including the US, Turkey, China, Pakistan, Europe, Brazil, Bangladesh, Algeria and the UAE.