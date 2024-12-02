India plans to replace cards with Aadhaar-enabled payments via biometrics

The government is working on developing a common mobile phone app that can be used by shopkeepers and merchants for receiving Aadhaar-enabled payments bypassing credit and debit cards, pins and passwords.

Through this mobile application, the handset will be used for authenticating biometrics of customers making Aadhaar enabled payments. People can already link their Aadhaar with their bank accounts and use Aadhaar Enabled

Payment System (AEPS) for funds transfer, balance enquiry, cash deposits or withdrawals and inter-banking transactions.

AEPS allows users to make payments to merchants or shopkeepers without credit or debit cards using their Aadhaar number and biometric authentication.