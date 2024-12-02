India: National Cyber Coordination Centre launched to fight cybercrime

According to the Prime Ministers representative, the finance ministry has allocated USD 130 million for this project. The project has been pending since 2013, awaiting governmental approvals such as clearance from the finance ministry and a final nod from the Cabinet Committee for Economic Affairs.

The centre will screen online threats and coordinate with intelligence agencies to handle national security issues. NCCC will take responsibility of scrutinizing any malicious information that may flow into the networks with the help of service providers.

NCCC will be involved in compiling data and its analysis and make it actionable in real-time by sharing it with various intelligence agencies and law enforcement groups. The centre is expected to coordinate between intelligence agencies, specifically during network intrusions and cyber-attacks. Its mandate may also include cyber-intelligence sharing.