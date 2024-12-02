India: information security spending to grow 8.3%

According to a report conducted by Gartner, this growth is because large enterprises are now focused on risk-based approaches to security spending. Gartner says security spending (hardware, software and services) in India is set to reach USD 1.11 billion in 2015, up 8.3% from USD 1.02 billion in 2014.

As per Gartner’s observation, the key security initiatives for a majority of organizations in 2015 include: security monitoring; identity governance and administration; mobile and cloud security governance; advanced threat defense; application security; security policy; and program development. Governance, risk and compliance, or GRC, can also be added to this list.

Experts agree that a slow transition is underway among enterprise security buyers in India. The realisation is dawning that while preventive approaches to information security are important, they are not sufficient in themselves. Enterprises also need to focus on continuous monitoring and response as a central component of their security strategy.