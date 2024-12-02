India calls for global convention to fight cybercrime

India’s Electronics and Information Technology Secretary J.S. Deepak told a high level meeting of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that various stakeholders have to be involved to face the challenges of cyber-security.

Because the next billion internet users will come from the developing countries, policies to enable access to the internet should be formulated with full involvement of those nations. Of them, 500 million will be from India.

While a European-initiated convention against cybercrime came into being in 2001 and has been signed by 50 countries, India has stayed away because it and most other non-Western countries were excluded. India has not been spared cyber-attacks.