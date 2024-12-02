India biometrics market to grow over 35% by 2020

According to a report conducted by TechSci Research growth in the market is anticipated on account of extensive use of biometric technology in the government sector. Ongoing government projects which include issuance of e-passports and visas, and unique identification cards under the Aadhaar System, have played a major role in boosting demand for biometric systems in India. Growing digitization in the government sector is expected to further propel use of biometric technology in the country over the next five years.

Mounting data security concerns are resulting in increasing demand for biometrics in BFSI and consumer electronics, for access control and authentication purpose. Integration of biometric technologies in security systems has been contributing significantly to the growth of biometrics market in India. Further, the mandatory use of time and attendance systems in public and private offices is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Fingerprint biometrics is the largest segment in the market, in terms of revenue contribution, followed by iris and facial recognition segments. Voice recognition, on the other hand, is the fastest growing segment, on account of rising application in banking and growing integration in handheld devices.