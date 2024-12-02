India and UAE sign MoU for cooperation in fighting cybercrime

The boost of technical cooperation between India and UAE in cyber space and combating cybercrime came in the wake of the serious threat of cybercrime on the security, interest and safety of the people.

This agreement would provide help in handling of the issues related to the cybercrime between the two countries. Both the countries shall cooperate in cyber space and combating cybercrime in all forms, particularly through coordination and exchange of information in relation with cyber-crime, cooperation and training in cyber-crime investigation, etc.

The Ministry of Home affairs will be the nodal agency on the Indian side responsible for the implementation of this agreement.

Similarly, the nodal agency of the UAE side will be the Directorate General of Criminal Security, Ministry of Interior and the State Security Department with regards to matters pertaining to state security, terrorism and crimes related to unconventional weapons.