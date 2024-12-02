India among top three countries attacked by cyber threats

Trend Micro, an IT security solution vendor, reveals that financial and banking institutions as well as retail outlets are the main victims of attacks, which have exposed more than 10 million personal records as of July 2014.

This included theft of data such as customer names, passwords, email addresses, home addresses, phone numbers, and dates of birth. These types of personal privacy breaches have affected organization’s sales and earnings while leaving customers unable to access accounts and dealing with service disruption.

As of July 15, 2014, more than 400 data breach incidents have been reported. The same source mentions that since more Indian citizens are going online to make payments for their ecommerce and digital money transactions, online banking is set to face cyber threats.

According to the director of TrendLabs, Myla V Pilao, India is poised for cybercriminal expansion with an average of 2.5 million malware detection in a given month. And with 33% more malicious applications downloaded, network traffic from affected computers continues to rise.

High-risk vulnerabilities affected various components of internet browsing and web services, including server-side libraries, OSs, mobile apps and browsers.

Kaspersky Lab has also reported an increase in aggressive activity against Indian organizations involved in environmental, economic and government policy.