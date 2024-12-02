Index Exchange, White Ops team up to offer protection against bots





Through White Ops’ comprehensive protection, the partnership protects the entirety of Index Exchange’s global inventory. It allows buyers to purchase from IX’s channels, such as mobile app and Connected TV (CTV), with confidence that its supply chain is protected against invalid traffic before a bid request is ever sent to a DSP and made eligible, Business Wire reports.

Index Exchange’s goal is to maintain high quality standards no matter the channel. At the same time, White Ops’ Bot Mitigation Platform provides robust ad fraud prevention solutions with a focus on the most sophisticated bots, guaranteeing the cleanest exchange possible. The capabilities of the White Ops Advertising Integrity solution prevents ad fraud pre-bid across desktop, mobile, and CTV platforms.