InComm Payments, Intelligent Clearing Network partner to provide paper coupon fraud prevention solution

Via this partnership, retailers are provided with a cloud-based solution to paper coupon fraud, paper coupon validation processing, electronic clearing of paper coupons, and mobile redemption of nationally distributed coupons.

The solution will allow retailers to scan paper or digital coupons then verify or deny their authenticity using positive and negative offer files. Verified coupons would be electronically submitted for reimbursement, significantly decreasing the time required for retailers to receive their funds and eliminating the uncertainty found in the typical clearing and reimbursement system.