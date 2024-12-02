Incognia secures SOC 2 Type II certification

This certification enables Incognia to provide customers with information and assurance about their information security programme. As part of this certification, Incognia has implemented a comprehensive compliance programme that documents and formalises the information security programme which has been independently evaluated and certified.

SOC 2 certification is the industry standard for evaluating vendor security management. With the completion of Incognia’s SOC 2 certification, potential customers can easily assess the state of Incognia’s security programme, enabling understanding of the overall security compliance.