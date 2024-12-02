Incognia rolls out tool to fight fraud in mobile commerce

The offering allows mobile developers to add frictionless fraud prevention to fintech and m-commerce apps, enabling UX design and account security within their apps. Developers benefit from Incognia’s rapid SDK integration and easy-to-use APIs that integrate within minutes and provide actionable insights from day one.

The Developer Edition includes free API usage for thousands of requests per month for frictionless identity verification and authentication, while Incognia’s paid enterprise solution is for use in mobile apps with larger mobile user bases, according to the press release.

According to Incognia data, mobile transactions are growing rapidly. Driven by the pandemic, mobile adoption boomed in 2020, with mobile transactions soaring by 250%. The total value of mobile payments was over USD 503 billion and by 2021, mobile users are expected to top 7 billion worldwide. Incognia’s free Developer Edition provides mobile app developers with the tools they need to prioritize app performance and usability, by enabling frictionless security and fraud prevention to run seamlessly in the background.

